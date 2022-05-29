Kodak Black claims women love him because he’s ‘handsome,’ not for his money

Kodak Black’s confidence level is on 10 these days. The 24-year-old Pampano Beach, Florida, native took to Instagram stories to declare to his 12 million followers that he is very photogenic and easy on the eyes.

For reasons unknown, Kodak felt compelled to announce that women love him for his good looks and not because of his deep pockets.

“I’m handsome AF. Women love me because of me, not the money,” he writes on a picture showing his fresh haircut.

When DJ Akedemic reposted Kodak’s comments onto his own IG page, bedlam ensued on Instagram.

Kodak didn’t indicate what compelled him to make the post. However, the “Super Gremlin” emcee sparked speculation that he had turned in his player’s card after he posted himself on IG story being hugged up with an exotic young woman earlier in May 2022.

Multiple IG users laughed and mocked the Florida-born rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, for describing himself as “handsome AF” with one respondent saying “LMFAO. He don’t even believe that.”

“The money bro, they love the money,” another person penned in the comments section.

“N—a look like he eat lizards,” said a third commenter. And the comments continued unabated:

“Who gon tell ‘em?😭😭,”

“Kodak Black Trippin’ or What😂😂😂😂😂,”

“Whatever make him sleep at night lol.”

“Lil N—- lose that money and find out 😂😂haha😂.”

“Every female on 🌍 wants u when u got a lot of money when u don’t they not even gone give u the time of day.”

“If that’s what you gotta tell ya self my boy.”