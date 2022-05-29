Shaunie O’Neal remarries (photos)

Reality show maven Shaunie O’Neal has officially wed her beau in a remote island paradise.

The former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got married to Pastor Keion Henderson in a super-glam tropical island wedding at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club in the eastern Caribbean.

The nuptials took place on the manicured lawn at the 10th hole of the island’s golf course. O’Neal wore a sparkling gown by Jean Louis Sabajai selected by fashion stylist Eric Archibald which was paired with a dreamy veil, also from the designer. She accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and completed the look with Jimmy Choo heels. Henderson was outfitted in a cream-colored tuxedo by Dolce and Gabbana, while the groomsmen were clad in Atelier Houston designs, People magazine reports.

Gospel great Yolanda Adams sang as the bride was being escorted down the aisle by her three sons. The ceremony, attended by all five of O’Neal’s children and 200 others, was officiated by Bishop T.D. Jakes while legendary turntable titan Spinderella kept the reception popping with old-school bangers.

The “Basketball Wives” franchise creator and star admitted to the entertainment magazine that it was difficult to finish planning the wedding after announcing their engagement in November 2021 due to the passing of her father.

“I just lost my dad in February,” O’Neal said. “So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle. Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

O’Neal, 47, said she and Henderson knew this was the place to get hitched as they “immediately fell in love with it” the island’s aesthetics during a previous trip.

“I think after that first visit, we knew this was the place we wanted to get married,” O’Neal, 47, said, while Henderson, 41, added that they were “proud to connect to” the island and “start their journey” there.