T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently.

“The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”

King Harris, who raps by the stage moniker Kid Saiyan, retorted harshly, saying:

“Aye, I can talk however the f— I want to wherever I’m at,” he barked at the employee. “I’m on live shawty stop talking to me.”

The worker, who is identified as Jennifer, then told the rapper: “Then stop talking to me in my restaurant.”

To which King responded with mocking laughter:

“This ain’t yo f—— restaurant!”

As the video continues, King Harris flaunts his celebrity status, mocks the workers’ pay, and threatens another employee who attempts to intervene.

At one point in the video, King Harris states:

“Everything you make I can pull out my pocket right now. I ain’t trippin on you.”

In another video King Harris, says:

“My name King you know it and yo mamma know it. Tell your mother Happy Mother’s Day.”

By the video’s end, King seemingly threatens the male employee:

“Come on, I’ll show you what I’ll do … I’m outside … N—– talking like they like that, they ain’t like that … [I’ll] pistol whip a motherf—–.”

King Harris later continued:

“Wait ’til I come back in the late night and its just you ,and I slap you up.”

Neither T.I. nor Tiny Harris has responded to the video.

You can view the video below: