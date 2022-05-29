The Game says no one listens to Eminem’s music, Twitter responds (video)

Game continues on his anti-Eminem tirade as he claims that no one listens to the Detroit rapper’s music on the streets nor in the clubs.

The Los Angeles-born Game doesn’t even bother to try to camouflage his bitterness behind allegedly receiving a fraction of his record label’s resources and support that was accorded Eminem.

In a recent interview with Showtimes “All the Smoke,” The Game claimed that despite Eminem’s iconic status, replete with record-breaking albums, his music is not played in the clubs, in the streets or in the locker rooms.

“When have you ever heard [an] Eminem song playing in the club? When have you ever heard his s— in a locker room? I don’t hear Eminem in the streets,” The Game railed against Marshall Mathers to the show’s host Matt Barnes.

“It’s not like he can’t rap. The skillset is there but I’m just a better rapper. I just have not been given the light that he has been given,” Game continued. “They didn’t put money behind me. I could not be pushed to Eminem’s heights, 50 Cent got pushed to those heights because he played nice. Eminem and him are very close. N—– didn’t even know Eminem was not going to do Super Bowl if 50 would not be on it.”

Soon after the interview went live, fans climbed onto Twitter to provide a plethora of examples of Eminem’s music blaring in the nightclubs, locker rooms and the streets of America and around the world.

Nobody listens to Eminem in clubs or party's 🤔 https://t.co/bfQEU71sUy — Bars as Big as Cars (@ThomasD48342358) May 28, 2022

“ no body listens to Eminem in the locker room 😂” pic.twitter.com/qX4uPNvqsr https://t.co/2Ai097MSOJ — slim shady (@fakeslimshady_1) May 29, 2022

Some speculate that Game’s penchant for petulance is the reason why Dr. Dre and crew don’t associate with him and didn’t invite him to be a part of the celebrated Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2022.

“Eminem a Guest in HipHop” oh okay 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KsOimXVUSy — NoLifeShaq (@NoLifeShaq) May 28, 2022

Nobody listens to new Eminem 💀 https://t.co/JHLYIgdkmP pic.twitter.com/sSXrHrFKa4 — Bars as Big as Cars (@ThomasD48342358) May 28, 2022

In response to The Game, fans share videos of Eminem's music being played everywhere, including clubs, parties, Tomorrowland opening with Eminem music & whole Milan team rapping to Eminem while celebrating Serie A title in the streets of Milan 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/pMlrnyVkGr — Southpawer (@Southpawers) May 29, 2022

“ i don’t hear Eminem in the streets “

downtown Detroit 3 hours ago : https://t.co/ZlaKXgRnsU pic.twitter.com/gqAeczFzdx — AJ (@twener2) May 29, 2022