Fans mock Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as their former teams are in NBA Finals

NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are getting cooked to a crisp on social media during the Memorial Day holiday after the teams that they allegedly “abandoned” are now facing off with each other in the NBA Finals without them.

Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 to hook up with Irving, who bolted on the Boston Celtics, to join the Brooklyn Nets squad. However, in a real twist of irony, the Warriors and Celtics are doing better in their absences and are set to play against each other in the championship series that begins on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

3 years ago, KD and Kyrie left the Warriors and Celtics to “build something special.” Now those two teams are in the NBA Finals while the Nets got swept in the first round 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/WmAvbO52K7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 30, 2022

To compound Irving and Durant’s abject embarrassment, the Nets were swept in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Celtics.

Furthermore, the Nets’ future remains uncertain as the general manager is hesitant to give Irving a long-term contract due to his staunch opposition to taking the coronavirus vaccine and other questionable absences. Irving missed most of the regular season due to the New York ordinance that prevented city residents from entering public places without proof of being vaccinated. He had also taken time off for personal reasons in the past two years without notifying the Nets in advance, greatly angering team executives.

Meanwhile, Durant has not spoken to the team since their season ended in an inglorious fashion.

As chaos envelops the franchise, NBA fans are having a lot of fun ridiculing these marquee stars with mocking memes and jokes for vastly underachieving this past season.

Kyrie Irving leaves the Celtics, Celtics make the NBA finals. KD leaves the Warriors, Warriors make the NBA finals. KD and Kyrie win 0 playoff games with the Nets. NBA poetic justice at its finest. — Andrew Markowitz (@amarkowitzWX) May 30, 2022

KD and Kyrie really teamed up just to watch their former teams play in the Finals. — Ian Yates (@ianyatess) May 30, 2022

Great point by Jalen Rose saying both Warriors and Celtics are fine missing KD and Kyrie on their teams — Took 3 💍 from your King 👑 (@DubMnE) May 27, 2022

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side… KD and Kyrie left Golden State and Boston to then get swept the same year both Golden State and Boston make the finals. pic.twitter.com/2UURlLzgbO — Hyped Jerzeys (@HypedJerzeys) May 30, 2022

u can slice it how u want but kyrie left the celtics, kd left warriors, and both teams make the finals without them, including those celtics sweeping kd and kyrie en route to the finals. that’s not a good look — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) May 30, 2022