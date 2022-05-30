Search
Fans mock Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as their former teams are in NBA Finals

By Terry Shropshire | May 30, 2022
NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are getting cooked to a crisp on social media during the Memorial Day holiday after the teams that they allegedly “abandoned” are now facing off with each other in the NBA Finals without them.

Durant left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 to hook up with Irving, who bolted on the Boston Celtics, to join the Brooklyn Nets squad. However, in a real twist of irony, the Warriors and Celtics are doing better in their absences and are set to play against each other in the championship series that begins on Thursday, June 2, 2022.


To compound Irving and Durant’s abject embarrassment, the Nets were swept in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs by the Celtics.

Furthermore, the Nets’ future remains uncertain as the general manager is hesitant to give Irving a long-term contract due to his staunch opposition to taking the coronavirus vaccine and other questionable absences. Irving missed most of the regular season due to the New York ordinance that prevented city residents from entering public places without proof of being vaccinated. He had also taken time off for personal reasons in the past two years without notifying the Nets in advance, greatly angering team executives.


Meanwhile, Durant has not spoken to the team since their season ended in an inglorious fashion.

As chaos envelops the franchise, NBA fans are having a lot of fun ridiculing these marquee stars with mocking memes and jokes for vastly underachieving this past season.

 

 

 

 

