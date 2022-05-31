A$AP Rocky opens up about his hopes and dreams for newborn son

A$AP Rocky became a new dad in May when he welcomed a little boy with his partner Rihanna. Now the rapper is opening up about his hopes and dreams for his offspring in a new interview.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” the music star said in an interview with Dazed magazine.

Rocky told the publication he wants to raise “open-minded children” and “not people who discriminate.” The 33-year-old rapper added, “I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

He also let slip he’s a big fan of cartoons so will happily sit and watch TV with his kid, saying: “I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.'”

A$AP Rocky and superstar Rihanna have been dating since January 2020 and they announced the pregnancy back in February. Reports suggested the “Umbrella” hitmaker gave birth to their son on May 15 in Los Angeles, just days after she was said to have been spotted in public at a restaurant.

No further details about the new arrival have been released, including his name which his parents have been keeping secret for now.

A source recently told People.com the pair are doing well in their new roles as parents. “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great,” according to an insider. “Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him. She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too.”

The source added: “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom … she wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”