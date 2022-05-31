Blueface accused of punching his mother and sister; he denies it (photos)

The sister and mother of rapper Blueface are accusing the hip-hop star of assaulting them both, something that he adamantly denies.

In another episode of interfamilial drama and fighting, Blueface’s sister, Kali Miller, took to Instagram to accuse Blueface of punching both her and their mother in the face on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to her Instagram story page to show the left side of her face, which appears to be swollen.

Saffold then called out her son for sitting back and doing nothing as Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, beat up her daughter, Kali Miller.

“All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that’s all that matters. Carry on. And neither will the police or the judge. The End,” the mother wrote.

“@bluefasebabyy I will never forgive you for what you did to @kaliweae [Blueface’s sister] and @drjioproducedit [her husband],” she continued. “Never [in] life and I pray God has mercy on your soul.”

Next, Blueface’s sister, Miller, also went on to her IG story to claim that Blueface beat her up, then stood back and watched as his girlfriend then beat her on her some more.

“Deadass, Blueface is a lame a– n—-. The n—- dead a– punched me and my mother in the face,” she said. “And the n—- is lame as fuck and gets no respect.” Later, Miller took to her IG story to condemn her brother’s behavior even more. “Idc, how much money you got or how big your name is your still a lame a– n—-,” she typed in one post.

Blueface, however, later went on to his own IG story to seemingly brag that his girlfriend was the one who beat up his mom and sister. In the clip below, the 25-year-old rapper asked Rock why she allegedly put her hans on her sister and mother

“Why did you beat their a– like that?” he questioned her, to which Rock replied, “They gave me no option.”

Blueface’s sister explains why and how the fight between her and Blueface’s girlfriend went down. Miller says that she and her husband went over to Blueface’s house, where his mother lives, because they’d heard that Blueface’s girlfriend beat up her mother.

Miller claims that as soon as she and her husband pulled up and got out of the car, they were surrounded and beaten up by several gang members, and then her brother Blueface allegedly stepped in to slap her around and stomp on her. Miller said that only after she was already pummeled by her brother … Rock came in to finish the job. Listen to her side of the story below.