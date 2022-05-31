BMW’s 2022 M4 Coupe delivers excitement drivers will love

BMW is known for manufacturing some of the fastest cars on the market. The expectation once behind the wheel of any BMW is an ultimate driving experience. As a brand, BMW has not disappointed fans, especially with the 2022 M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. The M4 Competition delivers a level of excitement enthusiasts will love.

I had the pleasure of driving the 2022 BMW M4 Coupe and as expected, driving it can be addictive. Producing 510 horsepower, this beautiful machine accelerates to a top speed of about 187 mph. On the open highway, drivers beware, it does not take much to find yourself exceeding the speed limit by 40 miles per hour.

BMW’s M xDrive system — standard for the first time in the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe — delivers stability and traction in your choice of adjustable modes. What makes the M xDrive so unique is that it allows drivers to tailor the car’s performance to their preference. The M-specific operating system offers three different power transmission modes. The default is set for 4WD. The all-wheel-drive system offers maximum traction and precisely controllable handling, and 2WD mode is controlled via the rear wheels. This reviewer’s preference was the 4WD Sport mode, which provides more power and torque, resulting in sharper agility. Purists who love driving a manual transmission have the option of using the paddle shifters, or just relax and enjoy driving the 8-speed M Sport automatic transmission.

The M4 Competition has the look of a sports car with its sculpted lines and low profile. It’s also equipped with daytime LED running lights, LED headlights and taillights.To round off the exterior, BMW added carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic to the roof of the car, adding to its aura.

This year, BMW made available M Carbon Bucket Seats for extra support through aggressive twists and corners, while saving on the overall vehicle weight. Though the seats may be snug for some drivers, it is a minor complaint in comparison to the overall driving experience. For a coupe, the interior is roomy enough for two passengers to enjoy the ride in this ultimate driving machine. Other interior features worth mentioning: the M4 Competition comes with a leather-wrapped M steering wheel, climate-controlled front-power seats, full power accessories, and zoned climate control.

For the 2022 M4 Competition xDrive, BMW offers three configurations: M4 Coupe M4 Competition Coupe, and the one test-driven, M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. The suggested manufacturer’s retail price is $78,800 for the M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. Add M Carbon bucket seats, M Driver’s package, Carbon package and destination fees, and it tops out at $95,345.