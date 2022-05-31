Entrepreneur AJ Dewberry bringing technology dream to life with Level 10

Meet AJ Dewberry, owner of Level 1o Repairs. With technology being his passion as a kid, he began building more advanced devices and systems as he grew older, which led friends and family to ask him to assist them with their technological endeavors.

Dewberry studied engineering in high school, where he built several high-tech modules. Fast forward to his 2015 graduation from college and his YouTube searches in photography, screen printing, and iPhone repair. Deciding to go with iPhone repair because it was something that he felt he could carve a niche for himself in and that would lead him to success and prosperity. AJ taught himself the skills to build a business, beginning with on-call mobile repairs, to kiosk booths at different mall locations, and ultimately establishing and owning Level 10 Repairs storefronts in the Metro Atlanta area.

How do you stay at the leading edge of your craft?

I consistently educate myself. I [meet] with others in my field weekly and we share, educate, and help each other.

How do you set goals and measure your success?

I have always been big on deadlines. Deadlines are how I create and execute my goals. I like to plan a big “project” and follow all of the small steps along the way while building that project. The process is the best part for me because I can make each goal and execute them.

Define your brand?

I am an award-winning business mogul in the city of Atlanta. Level 10 is a conglomerate of subsidiary brands: Level 10 Repairs which are iPhone repair storefronts; Level 10 and Friends which is the foundation, and Level 10 Music – the record label. I have branded all of these businesses with other corporations and the music and television industry.

Building brands is a passion of mine.