‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora attends ‘Girls Who Brunch’ annual gala in Atlanta

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora took a refreshing break from the reality television drama when she and her daughter attended the tutus and tennis shoes-themed “Girls Who Brunch” gala and fundraiser. The organization’s founder Ni’cola Mitchell holds the annual gala to emphasize the importance of celebrating the work of young ambassadors of the future keep them on track.

“I help young girls with a painful past, find their purpose and superpowers to change the world,” explains Mitchell. Currently, the organization that was founded in 2015 is touring the nation to help girls ages 9-17 develop themselves through workshops, speaker panels, and performances to make them aware of tangible opportunities to excel.

Parents brought their precious daughters from the metro Atlanta area and destinations as far away as Maryland and Virginia to participate. Moms and dads say they have seen drastic behavioral changes in their daughters since becoming GWB ambassadors.

Founder Ni’cola Mitchell is an award-winning author, philanthropist and motivational speaker who has suffered more than her fair share of childhood drama. Her life story is slated to soon a biopic drama on the Lifetime Television network. Mitchell is one of the executive producers on the project.

“It was important to me to bring my daughter and let her be around all the other little girls in their tutus and tennis shoes and see mommy supporting important causes and teach her the importance of giving back while she’s still young,” Drew Sidora stated.

Mitchell admits her organization is still growing and she is constantly mentoring new girls and making them ambassadors after they complete their first workshop. The last tour stop was at Banneker High School in April 2022 and Nouveau owner Ebony Austin was so moved by the program’s level of participation and outpouring of love that she was moved to write a check to the foundation for $5000.

