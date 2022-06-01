Find out how a father and his 4-month-old son lost their lives

A father and his baby were killed at their home following a shooting in North Carolina.

On the night of May 29, officers found 25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon dead at their home.

“He was only 4-months-old. He was a baby, and they took his life,” Darion’s sister, Jasmine McClendon said to WCNC-TV. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Officers said a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were also inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Jasmine McClendon says the family was having a barbecue when the gunman fired the shots on their property, killing the father and his infant son, who were sitting on the porch.

The family was inside the house when they heard the gunshots. Da’Mari’s mom told them to grab the baby when the shooting started, but then they saw that the baby had blood all over him.

Police have not announced any arrests or released any information on possible suspects.