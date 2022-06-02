Atlanta Greek Picnic founder Tiwa Works excited about this year’s event

The Atlanta Greek Picnic is one of the staple events of summer in the capital of the South.

The event, founded by Tiwa Works in 2004, brings members of The Divine Nine sororities and fraternities together on the campus of Morris Brown College for a weekend of fun. It’s the largest gathering of Black fraternities and sororities in the country. This year’s AGP event is from June 8-12.

Recently, Works stopped by rolling out to discuss the importance of the event.

AGP has been going for nearly two decades with one of the most popular events in Atlanta. What’s going on this year?

We’re coming off officially year two after the pandemic. We shut down in 2020. In 2021 we had a soft return. At the last minute, the city goes, “Hey. We’ve opened the state. We’re open” and we jumped on it. People are ready to get back outside, now vaccinated and just happy to be outside, so this year we’re looking to reinforce a lot of things we’ve been working on in the past. Community service, a lot of opportunities to rebuild with networking events and just community [will be happening.] The pandemic took a toll on a lot of people and we just want people to have that feeling of reuniting, community and togetherness. I think that’s the big thing we want to do, and also giving people an opportunity to be small vendors with businesses, so it’s also allowed them to get back into commerce and complete satisfaction all around with Atlanta Greek Picnic.

Why is preserving Divine Nine culture so important?

It’s important because The Divine Nine culture has been an integral part of the Black community and Black history. When you go back, you have organizations well over 100 years old.

It’s important to preserve it because, in times like this, where social media is impactful, it’s easy to forget. It’s easy to just let go of traditions and things that have happened. Especially in situations where we’ve unfortunately had some HBCUs lose accreditation … and are no longer in existence. The next thing that falls out are these organizations behind the fraternities and sororities. So an integral part is also letting people understand and see how united a lot of Black people are in very positive aspects of what D-9 culture is.

Outside of just social, everything else in terms of community service. When you look at a lot of local leaders, younger or even seasoned, a lot are members of Black fraternities and sororities. I believe it’s our duty to continue to show this positive highlight and continue to push this culture forward because again if we don’t do it, in a matter of time, in 23-25 years, we could literally be non-existent.