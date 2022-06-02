If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them.

Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.

Officials say that the outbreak most likely came from the strawberries branded as FreshKampo and H-E-B that were bought between March 5 and April 25. They have been sold at grocery stores such as Aldi, Kroger, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and H-E-B.

Those strawberries are now considered past their shelf life, but if you bought them between those dates and froze them, health officials say they should be thrown away.

According to the FDA, 17 cases of hepatitis A have been linked to strawberries in the United States, including 12 in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Symptoms from hepatitis A develop 15 to 20 days after eating the contaminated food and could include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain or dark urine.