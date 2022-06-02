Prison gang tried to have a guard killed, but it went completely wrong

A gang operating out of a prison in Georgia attempted to have a guard killed, but ended up sending the hitman to the wrong address. The inmates involved are a part of the YSL gang, who are inmates at Smith State Prison in Tattnall County. The YSL gang includes Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna.

The incident from April 25 shows that 88-year-old veteran Bobby Kicklighter was killed, as he was the neighbor of the intended target. The veteran was found dead inside his home.

GBU Director Vic Reynolds says that the hit was ordered on an officer who was a “straight-up, righteous guard who couldn’t be bought, couldn’t be intimidated, and couldn’t be threatened.”

During the investigation of the gang, two more murders were included that could have been related. The investigation led to a sweeping murder and racketeering indictment brought against the gang members.

Inmates Nathan Weeks, Christopher Reginald Sumlin Jr., and civilians Keisha Janae Jones and Aerial Deshay Murphy are all accused of malice murder in Kicklighter’s death. Weeks, Sumlin, and Jones have also been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

According to the indictment, Weeks and Jones sent Sumlin to murder a corrections officer, but he instead killed the senior citizen next door, Kicklighter.

The indictment also says that Weeks and Jones were involved in the death of another corrections officer identified as Jessica Gerling, and Sumlin was involved in the murder of another man by the name of Jerry Lee Davis.