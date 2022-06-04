Put a Ring On It couple surprise fans at the reunion with a baby bump

The current season of “Put a Ring On It” ended with two of the three featured couples in the series announcing their engagement. One couple not only ended with a ring but added a baby bump to their storyline and a surprise reveal on the reunion. Charlana and her boyfriend Otis were fan favorites throughout the season although the couple struggled with communication. The reunion aired on OWN Friday, June 3 and audiences were surprised to see Charlana sporting a cute but second trimester-sizd baby bump.

“I’m happy to announce my little bundle of joy will be here very soon. Yes, I’m expecting. The amount of pressure and unwanted stress from this process while filming will somehow turn into a positive, I just know it. Of course, you saw my emotions flying everywhere but I constantly had to tell myself to stay as calm as possible when I realized I was pregnant. I did the best I could do considering the circumstances. I have so much to share and the time will come when I am able to be completely transparent with you,” Charlana explained.

While revealing the intimacies of her relationship on national television was a stressful process, Charlana says she was elated to learn she was having a baby. “A strong woman is the lifeline of her family. She carries within her the power to endure pain and the courage to sacrifice. She has the power to create and nurture life. She is indeed the epitome of love and sacrifice.”

Hair@901weaveslayer

Makeup@makeupmagician31

Dress@anyuta_couture

‘The Put a Ring on It” reunion will conclude Friday, June 10 on OWN.