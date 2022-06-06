50 Cent tells Madonna to ‘chill out’ after she posts risqué photos on IG

Just when Madonna thought it was safe to wade back into the seas of provocative photos, the pop culture shark known as 50 Cent swooped in from the deep to bite the former music queen yet again.

Madonna became the object of Fifty’s caustic humor for a second time when the Like a Virgin singer, who is now 63 years old, posted this photo of herself for her 18-million-strong Instagram followers.

Madonna’s large black sunglasses are framed by several braids. She is cloaked in a Versace outfit that is punctuated by thigh-high black stockings and finished off with a pair of Mary Jane heels. Madonna accessorized the entire look with ample accoutrements including diamond necklaces while glossing her full lips with rosy pink lipstick.

50 Cent, who boasts a much larger IG page that is 28-million strong, demonstrated his distaste for the 1980s singer’s penchant for posting risqué pictures at her advanced age. You can almost see the master troller named Curtis Jackson III wincing while writing that he hopes “she didn’t make her kids take her picture.”

Fans can automatically assume that Fifty didn’t approve of Madonna’s other photo in this same grouping, either.

Interesting that Fifty dared to go after Madonna twice within the past six months. When the “Power” and “BMF” producer trolled Madonna for flashing her derriere for the ‘Gram in December 2021, the “Vogue” singer flamed Fifty so bad that he quickly walked back his words.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” Madonna began her long IG tirade against Fifty six months ago.

“Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media,” Madonna added back then. “The least elevated choice you can make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

Her clap back so shamed Fifty, he then said to Madonna via IG that “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in any way.”

It remains to be seen if Madonna will respond to Fifty’s latest needling. He obviously didn’t learn his lesson of messing with the Material Girl back in 2021.