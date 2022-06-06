How Alzheimer’s helped a vendor create a new brand of lemonade

“Dirty” has been a vendor at Bonfire ATL for over a year, and his idea came from taking care of his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s. “Dirty” spoke with rolling out about his product and his experience at Bonfire ATL.

What inspired you to create this product?

In 2013, my mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s and what happened was that she lost her appetite. So as my family and I were primary caretakers, we were trying to figure out a way to increase her appetite. I remember growing up with my mother and she enjoyed lemonade. Every summer when I would be outside playing with my friends, she would [make] a fresh pitcher [of lemonade] and come outside with cups for us. After playing basketball, we were able to drink some lemonade. I knew she liked it, so I decided to add some cannabis to it in hopes of increasing her appetite. The thing that happened is not only did she eat more, but she was also sleeping through the night.

How did you find out about Bonfire ATL?

I went to a local HBCU in town, and two of the three owners I went to college with, so I knew they had this going on. It was an amazing opportunity that I’ve experienced as a patron, so I said this would be a great place for me to test my product before we bring it to the market nationally, and things have been a success.

How has your experience been here at Bonfire ATL?

We’ve been here for over a year now, and we’ve become like a family. Now that it’s getting warmer outside, we know the vendors will pick back up and we will see some of our friends, but also the attendance will go back up. This is the best thing to do on a Sunday night.

Where can people find you?

They can follow us on Instagram @bestdirtylemonade.