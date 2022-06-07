Boxer starts fighting invisible man during title match (video)

South African lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi is in an induced coma after starting to shadowbox an invisible opponent during a title fight.

Buthelezi was in the final minute of a 10-round match for the WBA Africa lightweight title against Siphesihle Mntungwa on June 5. Buthelezi hit Mntungwa, which made him stumble backward between the ropes.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

Buthelezi then turned his back to his opponent and began to shadowbox in the corner of the ring, and shortly afterward, the referee stopped the fight and called for medical attention.

Dr. Buyi Mabaso-Dlamini, who was ringside during the fight, told The Sowetan on June 7 that Buthelezi is “not in a good health condition at all; he is critical but stable.”

Doctors discovered that Buthelezi has bleeding in his brain, and they couldn’t operate on him because of his condition.

What caused the brain bleed is unknown, as Buthelezi was in control of the match the entire time and didn’t take any big hits. There has been speculation that this may have been the result of damage sustained during previous matches over the years.

Despite being dominated throughout the match, Mtungwa was awarded the win and the title since the fight was stopped.