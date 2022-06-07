Ciara twerking at a gas station goes viral (videos)

Ciara engaged in a titillating twerking showcase with her dancers at a gas station in Colorado recently. But even her beauty, physicality and synchronized gyrations with other females could not obscure the skyrocketing gas prices in America.

The wife of NFL superstar quarterback Russell Wilson tantalized the multitudes with her skimpy shorts and a form-fitting tank top while dancing atop a ragtop Ford Bronco SUV in Denver. Her husband has been traded to the Broncos.

While fans marveled over Ciara’s technique and non-stop thrusts as she promotes her new single “J.U.M.P.,” which has garnered nearly three million views, they couldn’t help but take note of the gas prices behind her.

Many of the comments on YouTube and Twitter centered on the gas prices instead of Ciara’s flesh-revealing outfit. The cost of a tank of gas is now higher than the “Goodies” singer’s shorts, some surmised.

“Gas prices is all I seen,” one Twitter user stated. “THE GAS PRICES,” wrote another.

Another respondent queried about what gas station they were filming the video. “Where y’all at so I don’t go?” while another fan renounced the location entirely: “Y’all should’ve picked a different location because all I see is gas is almost $7. I had to scroll because I do not claim this negativity.”

Lucky for Ciara fans, she and her dancers conducted an impromptu twerking session across the street at a local Wendy’s which was even more intense than the gas station exhibition.