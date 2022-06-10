Bone Crusher, Ray Austin prepared for Fan Controlled Football championship

Bone Crusher‘s newest title is director of culture and community affairs for Fan Controlled Football, a league wrapping up its second season with the championship game slated for 8 p.m. on June 11 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The matchup is between the Zappers, led by former Heisman Trophy sensation Johnny Manziel and the Bored Ape Football Club.

Bone Crusher and FCF co-founder Ray Austin stopped by rolling out to discuss the league’s championship.

How does it feel to get to the championship weekend?

Ray Austin: It’s amazing. It’s like watching your child being born and growing up. We’ve been working on this for 10 years. For us to get through our second season outside of the pandemic, it’s just been extraordinary and an amazing accomplishment for us.

This has been a viral season for you all. How has it been having support from all of these celebrities?

RA: It’s so cool to walk through our venue with some of the guys that who have been through, from Shaquille O’Neal to Antonio Brown to Marshawn Lynch. For them to see what we’ve been working on for all these years, to have their feedback, for them to be blown away, it just really showed us what we were creating was something special. To have such a social impact as we’ve had has been incredible.

We’ve had over 100 million social views, with all of our content with all of our broadcasting partners from NBC, Twitch, Peacock, FuboTV, and it’s just been extraordinary to see all the fans [who] have been a part of building this league.

How do you connect the culture to a corporation?

Bone Crusher: The key to this thing is, we have to make sure our fans in Atlanta know us as well as the fans abroad. That is the reason I’m here, and the reason this league is here. We are here to make sure the Atlanta community understands we’re here for them as well. That means interacting with different local brands here in the city, local media, to make sure that they know that we are not only at Pullman Yards, but we’re there for them as well.

To answer your question even more in-depth, we’re going to make sure the people know we are a force to be reckoned with, and that we love the city of Atlanta. It is the most important thing to me, being from the city of Atlanta, to see that Fan Controlled [Football] is something that will be here time and time again.

What can people expect from the FCF?

BC: Just family, love, power, energy, fun. Those are the things that get you going in the morning, right? When you wake up in the morning, you say, “I’m going to have some fun today with my family!” It’s going to be powerful with a lot of energy.