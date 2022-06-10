Tiger Woods is 3rd athlete to become a billionaire

Tiger Woods is officially the third athlete billionaire, according to Forbes.

The pro golfer, 46, has raked in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other sources of income over his 27-year career. The mark is the highest Forbes has ever tracked.

The financial media outlet estimates his net worth is at least $1 billion, based on lifetime earnings. The other two athlete billionaires are LeBron James and Michael Jordan. In golf’s new Saudi LIV Golf tour, Woods was reportedly offered in the “high nine digits,” but he turned it down.

Less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. His endorsement deals include Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike. He signed with Nike in 1996, which remains his biggest backer.

Woods has a golf design business, a live events production company and restaurant under the TGR Ventures umbrella.

On the course, Woods is widely regarded as the greatest golfer ever. Woods has grown to become the most likable and popular athlete, by far, in golf. EA Sports named its golf video game after Woods in 1998.