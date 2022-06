Day N Vegas has announced its musical lineups. The festival will take place September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Headliners will be Sza on Friday night, J. Cole on Saturday, and Travis Scott on Sunday. Also performing, H.E.R, Summer Walker, City Girls, 21 Savage, Pusha T, and many more.

Travis Scott’s return to the festival as he was set to perform back in 2021 but pulled out because of the Astro World incident.