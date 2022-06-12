Saucy Santana torched for old tweets calling Blue Ivy’s hair ‘nappy’; he responds

Rapper Saucy Santana is swinging back at the fierce and formidable “Bey-Hive” when they came for her after old tweets were unearthed calling Blue Ivy Carter “nappy-headed” and Beyoncé “dry.”

Santana, a 28-year-old emcee who was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as Justin Harris, made very disparaging comments about Queen Bey and her daughter Blue Ivy when he was an unknown 20-year-old that boomeranged back at him.

Specifically, the Bey Hive was highly agitated when Santana clowned Blue Ivy on her looks and took shots at Bey’s Homecoming album

Saucy Santana is seething that Beyoncé fans are using the 8-year-old tweets to trample on him and allegedly try to “cancel” his burgeoning career. He admits he made “childish” and “hateful” remarks about pop royalty back then, but he refuses to be bowed by Bey loyalists.

Saucy Santana concluded his Twitter tirade by saying he will save his apology for the offending parties only.