Slutty Vegan teams up with Steve Madden to make one-of-a-kind sneakers (photos)

If you thought that Slutty Vegan restaurants took the country by storm, just wait until your eyes feast on the hot new vegan sneakers and bag that arrive just in time for the summer season.

Aisha “Pinky” Cole, the owner and CEO of Slutty Vegan, has teamed up with luxury shoe brand Steve Madden to create a new sneaker and bag collection that melds both nationally renowned brands’ signature attributes.

Slutty Vegan excitedly made the announcement to its half-million Instagram followers on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The shoes, aesthetically pleasing and chic and decorated with the brand’s signature colors of white, red, and yellow, will undoubtedly continue the restaurant’s uninterrupted upward trajectory in popularity in the United States.

Steve Madden, who first met Pinky during Black History Month’s “Fearless Fund” gala in 2021, also announced the fruitful partnership on the company’s IG page as well.

“When you encounter the kind of bold sensibility, and the exploding popularity of Slutty Vegan, collaborating with them was obvious. Pinky and I share the dare-to-spirit,” Madden said on the partnership, according to Baller Alert.

Cole has steadily been expanding the Slutty Vegan footprint in the United States with new stores opening up in New York and Birmingham, Alabama, and plans to grow on the West Coast.

“I am thrilled that Slutty Vegan can partner with such an amazing company like Steve Madden,” Pinky said according to the outlet. “When the opportunity presented itself, it was a no-brainer.”

Coles said the partnership with Steve Madden illustrates emphatically that you “don’t have to live inside a box,” Cole said. “You can be disruptive and break every glass ceiling, even if it means being a burger joint with a vegan show.”

Moreover, the shoes have been approved by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal (PETA). The shoes are said to be a reimaging of the Steve Madden Brand POSSESSION while the bag is formed from Madden’s BSETTITUP. The sneakers are now selling on their respective websites, www.sluttyvegan.shop and www.stevemadden.com, for $99.99 while the BSETTITUP go for $89.