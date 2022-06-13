Infant at center of Amber Alert killed along with mother; find out who did it

A father fatally shot his infant daughter before killing himself on the morning of June 12 after kidnapping the baby from her mother the day before.

38-year-old Darian Bennett shot and killed the baby’s mother and injured the grandmother by gunfire at their home in Covington on the night of June 11. Bennett then kidnapped the baby.

Police received a call later that night about an individual shot, and officers encountered two juveniles aged 11 and 12 when they arrived. When the officers entered the home, they found the mom’s deceased body and grandmother with multiple gunshot wounds.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing infant after officers found out he shot the baby’s mother and took the baby.

On June 12, Riverdale police received a call from Bennett saying he was going to take his life. Officers tracked the call and found a vehicle in the parking lot of a church when they heard gunshots coming from inside.

Officers searched the church and later found Bennett and the infant deceased from gunshot wounds.