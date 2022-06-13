Kappa Alpha Psi member discusses importance of brotherhood

The Atlanta Greek Picnic is a successful yearly event that is designed to provide members of the Divine Nine with the chance to network, socialize and reunite with many in their organization. Members come from all over the country for one week to get together and have a good time.

On June 11, rolling out attended the event on the campus of Morris Brown College and spoke with Jerrold, a member of the Kappa Alpha Ps i Fraternity.

Why did you pledge?

Everything I do, I’m going to go above and beyond, and that’s what this fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, is about.

What’s it like having that brotherhood?

The brotherhood is phenomenal, and the networking is as well. If you go to a different state, or if you’re moving, you have different brothers in that state that will help you to get a job very easily. I’m a software engineer, and one of my frat brothers helped me get that job. It’s just about who you know, and you have to put yourself out there.

How would you respond to people who call fraternities educated gangs?

Like I said, it’s about who you know. You don’t have to be in a fraternity or sorority to know somebody to get you the same opportunity.

Is there anybody you want to shout-out?

Shout-out to my family and kid. Also, shout-out to my sister, she’s in the hospital right now, so prayers up to her.