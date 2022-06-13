Search
Regina King makes 1st red carpet appearance since her son’s death (photos)

By Terry Shropshire | Jun 13, 2022
Photo credit: Bang Media

Scores of movie fans, both domestically and internationally, fawned over Oscar-winning actress Regina King as she made her first red carpet appearance in six months.

King, 51, was bestowed the “Women in Prize” award at the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula on the Italian island province of Sicily over the weekend.


A multitude of King admirers rushed to social media to express their love for the bronze beauty and director of the Oscar-nominated One Night in Miami

King’s only child, Ian Alexander Jr., had passed away after committing suicide just days before his 26th birthday in January 2022. He had seemed to be coming into his own and had developed a burgeoning reputation as a formidable music deejay, which is why the loss was especially shocking to those who knew Alexander. 


Understandably, King had retreated from the spotlight that she was commanding in recent years due to her acclaimed direction in the film One Night in Miami, her Academy Award-winning performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and her enshrinement into the exclusive Tinseltown club with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans made it explicitly clear that they are here for King by showering her with unadulterated love.

 

