Fate of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ revealed

Wendy Williams fans will not be happy.

The popular daytime talk program “The Wendy Williams Show” is quickly coming to an official and permanent end.

The show will come to an inglorious and unceremonious conclusion on Friday, June 18, 2022, after 13 seasons on the air, according to Variety.

The beginning of the end started in August 2021 when a host of physical and mental ailments — not to mention a tormenting and very public divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter — prevented Williams from taking her seat in the signature purple chair. She has not been seen on live TV in over a year.

The daytime talk show will not even have Williams back for the final show, but reportedly will feature a video montage celebrating Williams’ monumental television run.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17 with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson told Variety.

Williams is still battling Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, as well as mental health issues and drug addiction. She also battled back from contracting the coronavirus. In her absence, a cavalcade of celebrities have guest hosted, with Sherri Shepherd proving to be the most popular. Shepherd is subsequently scheduled to commence with her own talk show later this summer in Williams’ old time slot.