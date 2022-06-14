Memories of Atlanta rapper Trouble shared at star-studded homegoing (video)

Funeral services for popular Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Orr, were held on June 13 in Decatur.

Some of the celebrities spotted at the service were Desi Banks, Mike WiLL Made-It, 2 Chainz, Young Dro, Lou Williams and Boosie.

“I ain’t get to tell my boy thank you,” Boosie said during the service as he held back tears. “I want to tell Trouble thank you. He always supported me. That was my n—-. I’m hurting for y’all because I’ve known him for five years, I didn’t know him for 30 years, so I just wanted to tell that n—- thank you. That was my boy.”

“It definitely was a celebration of his life, but beyond myself, you could definitely see the impact on the people and the lives that he just blessed with everything. With his presence, with his music, with the things he was doing for his community and his family, it was just so overwhelming so it’s definitely a lot to process with Trouble, ” said funeral attendee Renee Gardener who came to pay her respects to the fallen rapper.

“Trouble tackled the gun violence here in the city. When a lot of shootings were happening, they brought out the water guns. They were outside and it was a lot of fun they brought out so many people in a short amount of time,” Gardner added.