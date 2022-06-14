NBA player Montrezl Harrell hit with serious criminal charge

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was charged with drug trafficking after cops say they found three pounds of weed in his car in May 2022.

Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of June 13.

On May 12, Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper for following the vehicle in front of him too closely.

The state trooper says that upon stopping Harrell, he detected an odor of marijuana from the car. Harrell admitted that he was in possession of marijuana and had a small amount in his sweatpants. When the trooper searched the car, three pounds of marijuana were found in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack.

Harrell was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana. Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a class D felony for first-time offenders. If found guilty, the penalty could be up to to five years in prison with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Harrell is set to become a free agent this summer. He was traded to the Hornets in February 2022, which marked his fourth team in three seasons.