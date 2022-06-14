Tisha Campbell talks about lawsuit against Martin Lawrence ahead of reunion

The “Martin” crew is getting back together for their reunion show that is set to air on BET+, and Tisha Campbell opened up about her troubles with Martin Lawrence in the past.

In 1997, Campbell filed a lawsuit against Lawrence and charged him with repeated and escalating sexual harassment, sexual battery, verbal abuse, and related threats.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings” on June 13, Campbell was asked about the lawsuit and how that dynamic went into getting back together for the reunion.

“We worked really hard to reconnect, to forgive, and this reunion is about a celebration of everything that we did, everything that we accomplished, and our growth as human beings,” Campbell said.

In an interview with GQ in 2020, Lawrence opened up about the lawsuit filed against him when asked if he and Campbell ever talked about the situation.

“We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen,” Lawrence said. “So I just decided to walk away from the show. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case.

“I love Tisha. I’ve seen her then and now, now and then, always nothing but love. I have nothing but love for her, and I always have.”

Even with their somewhat rocky past, Campbell was excited about being on set with the cast again.

“It was amazing, just being with everybody,” Campbell said. “We were finishing each other’s sentences. We were joking, we were laughing, it was like being on set again.”