‘We still pushing P’: Gunna writes letter from jail

On June 12, Young Thug was able to send his fans a message at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, thanking all his fans for the love and support they’ve shown while he is in prison fighting a RICO charge.

Gunna, also in jail decided to give an update to his fans also, as he’s facing the same RICO charge as Young Thug. June 14 is Gunna’s birthday, and he released a letter speaking about his innocence.

Gunna turns 29 today and has released a letter from jail. “The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue.” pic.twitter.com/9nJkUCnqJO — Jewel Wicker (@jewelwickershow) June 14, 2022

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation. This year I had the whole world pushing P,” Gunna wrote.

Gunna goes on to talk about throughout his life, he’s seen Black people around him attacked, murdered, belittled, and judged, and how he uses his platform to tackle those issues and uplift the community. Unfortunately, can’t take advantage of his good fortune right now, as he remains in jail and continues to maintain his innocence.

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name,” Gunna wrote. “The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

In closing, Gunna lets his fans know that he’s still pushing P, a famous phrase that’s been used since the release of his song “Pushing P.”

“We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence.”

On June 2, a judge denied bond for the popular artist and set his trial date for Jan. 9, 2023.