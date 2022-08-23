White people banned from student housing’s common area near UC Berkeley

A private housing unit near the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, has banned White people from its common area, the media reports.

Fox News reported that a student housing collective called “Person of Color Theme House” just outside of the UC’s flagship university — which is also called “Cal” or “UC Berkeley” — has banned Whites from the shared break area. The purpose of the startlingly controversial rule is to ostensibly protect persons of color from “White violence” microaggressions and weaponized White tears at the five-story, 30-room building.

Cal-Berkeley, one of America’s premier collegiate institutions located 15 miles north of Oakland, has long been a liberal university that dates back to the 1960s.

A photo of the rules at the house firmly states that White guests are not permitted without prior permission and the occupants are to keep White folks out of the common area.

“Many POC members moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring White guests,” the leaked house rules states, according to the news station.

White students and guests are not banned from the property, but the tenants must be made aware, according to the rules.

“Always announce guests in the Guest Chat if they will be in common spaces with you and if they are White,” one rule states.

“Guests are allowed in common spaces, but please be mindful if there are house members in the room beforehand. White guests are not allowed in common spaces,” another rule states. “Avoid bringing parents/family members that express bigotry. Queer, Black and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members.”

Finally, the home stated the rationale for such a decision that has conservatives and students up in arms.

“Person of Color Theme House exists to create a safe and welcoming space for its house members and build solidarity with communities of color in the Berkeley area and beyond,” the house’s website states.

