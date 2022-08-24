Grooms Can Now Have Bachelor Parties With Their Dogs

By Simona Kitanovska

Animal-loving grooms can enjoy a boozy ‘pup crawl’ with pals before their wedding day – with the world’s first bachelor party for dogs.

Revelers can pay for a weekend of dog-friendly games and activities including obstacle courses, doggy-paddleboarding, paw golf, and even canine yoga.

Dozens of venues in Newcastle, England, in the United Kingdom, have signed up to allow grooms to enjoy their bachelor send-offs with man’s best friend – as well as their best man – in tow.

The wacky ‘doggy do’ parties are being run by Newcastle-based company Last Night of Freedom.

Managing Director Matt Mavir said: “They say a dog is a man’s best friend, so it seems only right that they should be able to spend the stag or hen by their owner’s side.

“Millennials went dog mad during lockdown.

“Now a couple of years later they are all getting married, so that’s left many customers facing the problem of what to do with their dog during their weekend away.

“Rather than dump them in a kennel, we believe this is the solution, plus having your canine by your side only enhances what will already be one of the most memorable weekends of your life.”

Animal-loving bachelors can pay a few hundred dollars to have a wild night on the town at dog-friendly pubs, bars and hotels.

One such venue is Gateshead’s Central Bar which overlooks the iconic Tyne Bridge in the city near England’s border with Scotland.

Dog dressed up for a bachelor party, pictured in an undated photo. U.K. company Last Night of Freedom has lined up dozens of English venues have signed up to allow grooms to enjoy their bachelor send-offs with their dogs. (Last Night of Freedom,SWNS/Zenger)

Activities on offer include groomsmen taking their dogs on an ‘It’s a knock-out’-style assault course and team-up for a game of doggy dodgeball.

Bachelors can also take their dogs paddleboarding and join them to watch rugby Premiership team Newcastle Falcons play a home game.

More relaxing pursuits include having a doggy pamper day at a pet-friendly spa while canine yoga classes are also on offer.

Dog dressed up for a bachelor party, pictured in an undated photo. U.K. company Last Night of Freedom has lined up dozens of English venues have signed up to allow grooms to enjoy their bachelor send-offs with their dogs. (Last Night of Freedom,SWNS/Zenger)

Mavir added: “Geordies are known around the world for being friendly to people, but we also adore dogs and that’s demonstrated by the dozen plus venues that have opened their arms to letting people bring in their pet.”

“Geordie” is how the rest of England refers to residents of the area around Newcastle and the banks of the River Tyne. They are known for a particular accent in their speech, which is mostly associated with working-class people.

Produced in association with SWNS.