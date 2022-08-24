Idris Elba tells folks to stop asking him about James Bond

Hollywood heartthrob Idris Elba has been whispered to be in the running to play the next James Bond for the past several years.

Elba, however, wants fans and the media to stop asking him about playing the M16 super spy named 007 because he has no interest in taking on such a burden as the internationally beloved Bond.

“I have no more answers for it,” Elba told Jemele Hill on her “Unbothered podcast. “I just tell people, ‘Aw, don’t ask me that.’ Because a lot of times it’s really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like ‘what’s he gonna say this time?’ I try to say the same things.”

The man who soared to immense fame after playing a hoodlum in the iconic “The Wire” series says he does occasionally enjoys trolling people.

“Every now and then, I’ll give them some philosophy on why I don’t want to do it or why it’s a rumor. But most times now, I tend not to talk about it,” Elba told Hill.

Elba was on the podcast to promote his latest film, a pulse-pumping thriller called Beast, where he has to try to protect himself and his stranded daughters from a vengeful male lion on the prowl.

