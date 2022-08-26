Search
Jack Daniel’s invests in Black business owners in DC

Jack Daniel’s continues to invest in Black businesses
Photo by Porsha Monique of rolling out. LR: Paul Winestock, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Munson Steed, Keem Hughley

Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 22. The panel included Munson Steed, Kevin “Scooty” Hallums, Tiaa B. Rutherford, Paul Winestock and Keem Hughley. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.

By elevating numerous deserving businesses, Jack Daniel’s aims to empower Black business ownership and encourage local economic stimulation by presenting consumers who “buy Black” with more places to support and shop.


Since its inception in 2020, the program has expanded to include business owners in the Richmond, Virginia, region and has increased its overall contribution to African American entrepreneurs. Once finalists are narrowed down and selected, they will appear in front of an expert judging panel for an in-person business pitch event where all winners and cash prizes will be announced.

