CEO Tasha McCaskiel strives to get women employed in media

Tasha McCaskiel, the CEO and founder of Black Girls in Media, a networking organization, spoke with rolling out about her passion for helping Black women be successful in the media industry.

After year’s of detours and closed doors, McCaskiel created her own route and platform to help other women avoid some of the struggles she encountered. On Aug. 20, Black Girls in Media held a conference to help Black women attain their career goals.

What was the motivation for launching Black Girls in Media?

I was having a hard time finding opportunities. I started it because I’m like, “Who can I talk to help me?” So I started something that I was looking for and once I did it, everybody received great opportunities. I was like, “What about me?” Eventually, it came back full circle. My platform started to help people, and help women get to where they want to be.

How do you hope to help the women who attend the conference?

I love women’s empowerment but I think women’s empowerment events can also have a negative light, because women feel like if they come they’ll get empowered, but then what else? So I think that’s what I want the difference to be for Black Girls in Media. We’re not just showing you how to do it, we’re also giving you the tools, too. You’re going to come to this conference, learn how to get in the media industry and learn if you like the media industry. There’s also action behind it, you can walk in that room to get your résumé edited and you can talk to a speaker and get a potential opportunity. This event is not just empowerment, but it’s [about] real results and that’s really what I’m excited about.

Why do you think it’s difficult for Black women to get a foothold in media?

Some women just need an opportunity and someone to listen to them, or just a chance. I think that’s the big difference between somebody having it or not having it. Some people just need a bet taken out on them. That’s also what’s important about Black Girls in Media because we can turn to each other and ask, “What do you need” and be honest about it, like, “Sis, I need a job or I need to be a host.” “Well, this is who I know,” so I think it’s who you know and being able to secure those opportunities.