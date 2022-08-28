Teyana Taylor says threesomes with husband are not out of desperation (video)

Songstress Teyana Taylor emphatically rebukes fans’ belief that she engages in polyamory out of desperation to keep her man, former NBA star Iman Shumpert, from straying outside the marriage.

The 31-year-old “Bare Wit Me” singer reveals that she has often initiated threesomes with her husband.

“People [would] be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff,” she said on her Bumble podcast with guest singers Jidenna, Joey Bada$$, and Whippa Wiley.

“I’m not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, ‘she’s willing to do that to keep a man,’ but that was all me!”

Rapper and singer Jidenna, 37, responded to Taylor’s comment.

“It doesn’t have to be an L. If you’re really about it, it doesn’t have to feel like, ‘damn, I’m less of a man.’ It can actually feel like you’re more of a man because you believe in the power of the woman that you’re with.”

“Power” actor Joey Bada$$, 27, joined the conversation, saying he’s had multiple wives and women in his life.

“That’s how I felt in the moment. It’s not anything that I’m like seeking. It was just a disclaimer I had to put out there to the world like ‘by the way you know I’m fully capable of being in such situations,’” he said. “I believe that most of us are out here dating and if you’re not in like an exclusive partnership with someone then it’s like kind of a form of polyamory. It’s just not as explicitly put.”

Whippa Wiley said folks just need to learn to keep it real with who they are, what they want and ensure to share those sentiments with their partners.

“Be very clear about what your needs are,” Whippa said. “Be very clear about what your terms are. Be very clear about what your boundaries are. Find what works for you and go all the way.”

Check out the entire episode.