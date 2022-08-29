Small business resources for the Jack Daniel’s annual grant program

Jack Daniel’s has been investing in Black businesses during the month of August as part of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Richmond, VA metro areas.

Here are the previous winners of the grant:

The famed liquor company is inviting businesses and their networks to complete an application today. Applications are open now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:50 PM PST. Jack Daniel’s is looking to give back to small business owners with under $1 million in revenue annually to ensure they remain prosperous. This opportunity, designed for businesses like yours, is a way to celebrate your business, promote success, and contribute to building small business brands.

For more information and to apply, visit www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/New-Beginnings.