Small business resources for the Jack Daniel’s annual grant program

Applications are open through Aug. 31
Jack Daniel’s has been investing in Black businesses during the month of August as part of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Richmond, VA metro areas.

Here are the previous winners of the grant:


The famed liquor company is inviting businesses and their networks to complete an application today. Applications are open now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:50 PM PST. Jack Daniel’s is looking to give back to small business owners with under $1 million in revenue annually to ensure they remain prosperous. This opportunity, designed for businesses like yours, is a way to celebrate your business, promote success, and contribute to building small business brands.

For more information and to apply, visit www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/New-Beginnings.


