Small business resources for the Jack Daniel’s annual grant program

Jack Daniel’s has been investing in Black businesses during the month of August as part of its “New Beginnings: Make It Count” program. Jack Daniel’s is committing $40,000 to small Black business owners in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Richmond, VA metro areas.
Here are the previous winners of the grant:
- Ebone Bell- Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Tagg Magazine
- Angel Baldwin- Founder of Event Maverick
- Nicole Murphy- Founder of Barter Black
- Kiara Brown- Founder of Kiweaves
- Juan Moses- Founder of J. Saleem Hair Designs
- Tanisha Singleton- Founder of Beauty’s Ultimate Gift
- Krista Ashshaheed & Kristy Randle- Founders of Stunning Soirees
- Jillian Worthen- Founder of People Coffee and Tea
- Renia Harris- Founder of Beyond The Grill Spices
- Kimberly Mcglonn- Founder of Grant Blvd
- Joy Parham- Trained Chef, Public Speaker, Culinary Educator, Food Justice Advocate, and formerly a contestant on Hell’s Kitchen.
- Sherri Darden- Founder of Scoop Media
The famed liquor company is inviting businesses and their networks to complete an application today. Applications are open now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:50 PM PST. Jack Daniel’s is looking to give back to small business owners with under $1 million in revenue annually to ensure they remain prosperous. This opportunity, designed for businesses like yours, is a way to celebrate your business, promote success, and contribute to building small business brands.
For more information and to apply, visit www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/New-Beginnings.