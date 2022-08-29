Search
Tiffany Haddish gets personal with Usher during his Las Vegas show (video)

The ‘Girls Trip’ star is known for her lovably outlandish behavior

Tiffany Haddish created friction and fireworks at R&B superstar Usher’s residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Emmy Award-winning comedic actress, whose frenetic performance in the Girls Trip blockbuster comedy catapulted her to national fame, kept that same energy when she climbed the stage at the “U Got it Bad” crooner’s show.


First, Haddish told her seven million Instagram fans that she was posted up strong at Usher’s performance in Sin City.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)


Once Usher spotted her, he called her up on stage for a titillating and sultry performance, replete with a lot of bumping and grinding between the two celebs.

The 42-year-old comedienne briefly shined with the 43-year-old “Yeah!” singer to produce spontaneous magic for the fans.

