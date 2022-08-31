Chlöe Bailey poses topless (photo)

Ever since her transition into adulthood, singer Chlöe Bailey has become renowned for being very risqué and provocative.

The elder sister from the singing duo Chlöe x Halle has not deviated from the script with her latest pose, where she told her five million Instagram followers that she has gone to the bathroom “on ’em.”

Bailey didn’t elaborate on what she was trying to convey with this pose, who she was dissing or why she was barefoot. But nearly half a million people liked it.

The singer also talked recently about pushing through her insecurities in her music, which may give the impression that Bailey is always confident.

“That’s what I’m striving to be, if I’m 100 percent honest,” she says — “as much as people think I’m so confident, 80 percent of the time I feel the complete opposite of that. That’s why I put so much of myself into my music. That’s where I feel like myself and where I belong in this life—whenever I’m onstage. The girl I see and I watch sing back, she intimidates me. I’m like, ‘Who the hell is that?’ ” she told Essence magazine.

“Back then, our look was very Atlanta, very Southern country and very Siamese twins,” Chlöe jokes. “I look back at photos and videos and cringe. It’s so fun to see the evolution and how we were once just like, ‘OK, as long as it’s color-coordinated and we have matching things, then we’re good.’ ”