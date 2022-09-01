Search
J. Cole makes ‘NBA 2K’ history

J. Cole will be on gamers’ television screens soon
J. Cole at Lollapalooza 2022 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Rapper J. Cole made history on Sept. 1, 2022, as he will be featured on the cover of the video game “NBA 2K23.” Not only will Cole grace the cover revealed as the “Dreamer Edition,” but he will also appear in the game’s “MyCareer” mode.

” ‘NBA 2K’ has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said in a statement. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game but to be part of the MyCareer storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into ‘NBA 2K.’ ”


Cole is not new to the basketball world having played in the Canadian Elite Basketball League for the past two seasons.

On May 19, Cole signed a deal to play for the Scarborough Shooting Stars. The CEBL began in 2019, and it is a professional 10-team league featuring franchises across Canada.


In May 2021, Cole signed with the Rwanda Patriots B.B.C. of the Basketball Africa League. It was expected that he would play between three to six games with the team, and after just three games he finished with five points, five rebounds, and three assists before leaving.

This year’s edition of “NBA 2K” is set to be released on Sept. 9.

