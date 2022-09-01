Stellantis and National Business League launch inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program

Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) launched the inaugural collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program, a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities.

The program also announced the addition of a diverse group of corporate partners that will enhance the development and business opportunities for participating companies. Corporate partners include additional auto manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, finance, banking, and other business service providers (see list of companies below).

These important developments build on a successful pilot in which participating companies either secured or were considered for contracts on some of Stellantis’ most significant marketing projects and vehicle programs such as the Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Durango and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. The pilot ran from October 2021 to February 2022.

“These are exciting next steps for the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program on its journey to ensure that all Black business enterprises and suppliers have an equitable and inclusive stake in the global marketplace,” said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis – North America. “The launch of the inaugural collective and addition of outstanding corporate partners ensures the program will be a sustainable source of significant business and development opportunities for Black businesses, entrepreneurs and communities for many years to come.”

Moving forward, Stellantis will continue to provide resources to NBL to support continued development of the online portal at the heart of the program. Detroit-based Computech Corporation is the program’s website portal developer.

Stellantis and NBL will also continue to create the virtual training tools that comprise the program’s resource marketplace. This marketplace will provide access to capital, mentorship and executive coaching, supplier training and development, bid posting, match-making and much more. During the pilot, the group actively participated in coursework on these topics and also benefited from direct interaction with Stellantis leaders, business experts, and Tier 1 suppliers.

The program’s new corporate partners will contribute their expertise to expand on an already rich menu of development tools available through the resource marketplace.

“Launching the inaugural collective of the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program is an important milestone moment on the road to leveling the playing field and achieving economic justice for Black communities and millions of Black businesses,” said Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, president and CEO of the NBL. “The program is expected to realize 20-30 percent of the untapped potential of Black businesses. The goal is to develop sustainable Black businesses that will impact local and global economies, create jobs through entrepreneurship and grow the number of Black businesses of all sizes.”

At scale, the program will create equity for more than 2.9 million Black businesses in future contracting and procurement opportunities, enabling future success.

Meet the Corporate Partners

Comerica Bank

Cummins

DTE Energy

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Lear

Magna

Toyota

About National Business League:

Booker T. Washington founded the National Business League on August 23, 1900. It is the first and largest nonprofit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian Black business, and professional trade association in the country. It has 120,000 members nationwide and 125+ Fortune 500 corporate partners, with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Detroit, Michigan, and Los Angeles, California, and national headquarters in Washington, DC, as well as city league chapters throughout all 50 states and internationally. The organization advocates for the interest of 3.2 million Black businesses throughout the United States and the Pan-African diaspora. Website: www.nationalbusinessleague.org

About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.