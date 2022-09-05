Search
Nick Cannon buying a home for 1 of the mothers of his children (video)

Cannon said ‘it was the least I could do’
Nick Cannon (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon has bestowed a big gift to one of the mothers of his children.

The host of the “Masked Singer” and “Wild ‘N Out” confirmed that he bought a house for Abby De La Rosa, who was thrust into the national consciousness after having two of his reported nine children. After it was confirmed that De La Rosa is pregnant again by Cannon, he decided to buy her a house.


As De La Rosa showed off their two sons, Zion and Zillion Cannon, in her new home, she wrote that she was “grateful” to Cannon for the momentous financial gesture.

A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)


Cannon then had what some would call a strange response in the comments section for someone who said he is proud of all the children that he has brought into the world:

Below, Cannon and De La Rosa share an adorable moment with one of their sons as he learns to walk.

