NBA YoungBoy, 22, is expecting his 9th child

The rap star already has 8 children with 7 different women
NBA YoungBoy (Photo source: Instagram – @nba_youngboy)

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is better known as NBA YoungBoy, is reportedly preparing for the arrival of his ninth child at the age of 22.

The “Right Foot Creep” rapper, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, already has at least eight children with seven different women in his short time on Earth. 


The rapper informed his one million Instagram followers of the new life with a series of photos, one which included the hand and pregnant belly of his reported girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. She is flossing an engagement ring and she is also featured in YoungBoy’s video for his latest song “Purge Me.”

This is exactly one year after YoungBoy and Mychelle welcomed their first child together in September 2021. 


Quite naturally, folks are making comparisons between YoungBoy and “Wild ‘N Out” host Nick Cannon, who is reportedly expecting his 10th child with Brittney Bell in a few months.

In related news, YoungBoy deactivated his Instagram page in anticipation of a big project, according to famed deejay, DJ Akademiks.

