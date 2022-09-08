Rapper Mystikal facing life in prison

Former superstar rapper Mystikal is facing the prospect of living the rest of his life in prison after being indicted on 10 felony charges related to the alleged rape of a woman over the summer.

The grand jury in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, which is located between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, handed down indictments on counts of first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation, simple robbery, heroin possession, methamphetamine possession, illegal possession of Xanax and other charges, Rolling Stone reports.

Mystikal is accused of holding a female visitor against her will inside his home in suburban Baton Rouge and sexually assaulting her in late July 2022.

According to the reports from the police department, Mystikal was in the throes of drug-induced mood swings when he accused the unidentified woman of stealing $100 from him. Soon thereafter, he threw her on his bed and proceeded to rape her. Afterward, as she was allegedly obeying his order to give him $100 via Cash App, he reportedly took the phone from her, typed in $150, and then transferred the money to himself. Only then did Mystikal reportedly give her the phone back and let her leave the rapper’s home. She immediately called a friend to meet her at the hospital. There, hospital staff performed a rape kit that confirmed her accounts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old No Limit rapper, most famous for his mega-hits “Danger,” “Here I Go” and “Shake Ya A–,” has been denied bail since his arrest back on July 31, 2022. The lyricist born Michael Lawrence Tyler is currently being holed up within the general population inside the Ascension Parrish Prison.

According to Louisiana law, it is mandatory for a person convicted of rape to serve life in prison. Mystikal is already a lifetime registered sex offender after being convicted of rape in 2003. He also spent 18 months in prison in 2017 on charges of first-degree rape, but the charges were eventually dropped.