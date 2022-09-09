Search
Florida woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for beating man with baseball bat

The woman shares the same name as the rap icon
Image source: Miami-Dade Police

On Sep. 7, 2022, a Florida woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur went before a judge after allegedly attacking an elderly man with a baseball bat on Sept. 6.

The 34-year-old shares the name with the rap icon, and her incident occurred 26 years  to the day of the artist’s fatal shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.


Shakur allegedly hit the man several times with the bat outside of Hialeah Hospital on the morning of Sept. 6. The man ripped the bat away from Shakur and ran into the hospital. She then followed him inside and claimed she was the one being attacked with the bat.

The man suffered injuries to his face, upper lip, right arm, right hand, and right leg in the attack, and told the police that he recognized Shakur, who is homeless and lives in the area.


Shakur was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

