Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates win in Switzerland

Defeating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah
(Image source: Instagram – @carririchardson_)

At just 21, Sha’Carri Richardson became widely known after earning her spot on the Team USA track and field team with a 10.86 finish in the 100-meter dash. Although right before she was supposed to head to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, she lost her mother and also tested positive for THC, disqualifying her from competition. Richardson’s flamboyant style and bold personality kept her name in the forefront in and on the internet.

Although many knew about her mother passing away earlier that year, this did not stop people from having their opinions on her actions. On the contrary, some thought she was being racially discriminated against. This brought to light other Olympic athletes who were reported to have drugs in their system but were still allowed to compete. Although it is a known rule that THC is completely illegal in the Olympics despite it being a non-performing drug.


This however did not stop her from continuing to go after her dream. Early this year, Sha’Carri competed in a 100m dash at the US track and field championships. Unfortunately, she did not win and ended up finishing fifth in her heat.

She recently competed again in Switzerland in her signature 100-meter dash on a cold and wet day. Although this did not stop her from competing at her best. She ended up winning the 100-meter dash race and beating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah with an 11.29-second win. Richardson appears to be moving in the right direction.


Tell us your thoughts on Richardson’s career in the comments.

