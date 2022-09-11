Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates win in Switzerland

At just 21, Sha’Carri Richardson became widely known after earning her spot on the Team USA track and field team with a 10.86 finish in the 100-meter dash. Although right before she was supposed to head to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, she lost her mother and also tested positive for THC, disqualifying her from competition. Richardson’s flamboyant style and bold personality kept her name in the forefront in and on the internet.

Although many knew about her mother passing away earlier that year, this did not stop people from having their opinions on her actions. On the contrary, some thought she was being racially discriminated against. This brought to light other Olympic athletes who were reported to have drugs in their system but were still allowed to compete. Although it is a known rule that THC is completely illegal in the Olympics despite it being a non-performing drug.

This girl gets popped for PED’s and is allowed to go win a gold medal, yet shacarri Richardson smokes weed and gets disqualified https://t.co/9aPGXQ5VZf — JP (@jrp_4) February 15, 2022

This however did not stop her from continuing to go after her dream. Early this year, Sha’Carri competed in a 100m dash at the US track and field championships. Unfortunately, she did not win and ended up finishing fifth in her heat.

She recently competed again in Switzerland in her signature 100-meter dash on a cold and wet day. Although this did not stop her from competing at her best. She ended up winning the 100-meter dash race and beating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah with an 11.29-second win. Richardson appears to be moving in the right direction.

Shacarri Richardson beat the fastest girl in the world today and ain’t getting no love for it…. That’s crazy — Drelo (@DreloATL) August 31, 2022

Why are we not talking about Shacarri Richardson and her recent W in the women's 100m sprint?!?! pic.twitter.com/kcyHtPU5vr — 𝓟𝓪𝓹𝓹𝓪𝓭𝓸𝓹𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓼 𝓗𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼 𝓔𝓼𝓺. (@ItsPappadopolis) September 1, 2022

Disappointed how this win for #ShaCarriRichardson didn't get enough press. Had she lost, I would see her face with meme jokes for days. The excuses for Elaine are baffling, and I love her. It's a step in the right direction for Sha'Carri. Please continue to work and focus more https://t.co/PyRKTw1wpv — Kendra Ann🎭 (@KendraAnn4) September 4, 2022

