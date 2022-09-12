Search
Kantii surprises Bonfire ATL attendees with explicit song

Shocks fans by bringing breast prop on stage
Kantii (Photo by C. Alexandra for rolling out)

Bonfire ATL sponsored by Backwoods brings out the best artists each Sunday. Kantii recently graced the stage wearing a ’90s-inspired look that consisted of a bucket hat, and a black bralette crop top with baggy distressed jeans.

Rolling out spoke to her before her performance the advice she has for aspiring music artists.


Who is making smoke right now in Atlanta?

Big Kantii, f— is you talking about?


Who inspires your fashion sense?

Of course Aaliyah, TLC, Left Eye. … I look at Teyana Taylor a lot and Rihanna. Especially Rihanna.

What can we expect to hear tonight?

A little more of an R&B. You know like I bring sexual vibes and stuff. I brought you know a little surprise. I got a song named t——. We going to get a little bit [explicit] for the ladies. A little explicit.

Who inspires your artistry when it comes to music?

I would say Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker. Bryson Tiller. Yeah, I don’t know if y’all have heard of him but he’s a new super big artist. Lil Uzi Vert. You know just around that 2016 era.

What advice do you have for someone who aspires to have a music career?

Keep pushing because emotions are temporary. … They just come for maybe an hour or a few days but the vision is long term. That’s forever, so keep striving. Emotions are temporary. Just believe in yourself.

