NBA star Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic comments (video)

Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards expressed remorse for uttering homophobic comments during an Instagram Live video last week.

The spectacular Minnesota Timberwolves forward, who goes by the nickname “Ant Man,” expressed disgust as he recorded a group of individuals standing around in a circle on the opposite side of the street.

“Look at these queer ass n—-s, man. Look at the world I came to.” A woman in the car with Ant Man burst out laughing in the background.

The 2020 first-round NBA draft pick even captioned the IG post: “These n—-s different.”

Anthony Edwards is wild for this man 😭 pic.twitter.com/ccSkkDfe1E — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) September 11, 2022

Not surprisingly, the backlash for the post was swift and intense. It did not take long for Edwards to offer his mea culpa for the imprudent utterances.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards began.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

Edwards posted career-highs during the 2021-22 NBA season with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game. He is expected to continue on as one of the league’s marquee stars who could lead the Timberwolves deep into the playoffs and compete for a championship. Therefore, with his elevated status in the league, many of the team’s fans were disappointed with his flagrantly reckless description of the LBTQ community.