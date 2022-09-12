Search
NBA star Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic comments (video)

The Timberwolves’ young forward spoke disdainfully of the LBGTQ community and then posted the video
Anthony Edwards (Image source: Instagram – @theanthonyedwards)

Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards expressed remorse for uttering homophobic comments during an Instagram Live video last week.

The spectacular Minnesota Timberwolves forward, who goes by the nickname “Ant Man,” expressed disgust as he recorded a group of individuals standing around in a circle on the opposite side of the street. 


“Look at these queer ass n—-s, man. Look at the world I came to.” A woman in the car with Ant Man burst out laughing in the background.

The 2020 first-round NBA draft pick even captioned the IG post: “These n—-s different.” 


Not surprisingly, the backlash for the post was swift and intense. It did not take long for Edwards to offer his mea culpa for the imprudent utterances.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards began.

Edwards posted career-highs during the 2021-22 NBA season with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game. He is expected to continue on as one of the league’s marquee stars who could lead the Timberwolves deep into the playoffs and compete for a championship. Therefore, with his elevated status in the league, many of the team’s fans were disappointed with his flagrantly reckless description of the LBTQ community. 

